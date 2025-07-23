CHS students experience the work place
In the last week of Term Two, Condobolin High School Year 10 students undertook Work Experience. The students spent one week with local businesses getting a taste of full time working life. From Lachlan Shire Library to Mineral Hill Mine, students engaged in a myriad of professions, from which they learned valuable skills and insight. Work experience allows them to see if a particular career path aligns with their personality, goals, and skills, guiding their future study and career choices. Condobolin High School extended a big thank you to all those businesses who hosted Year 10 students for work experience. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
