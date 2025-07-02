CHS students complete White Card Course
On Friday, 13 June several Condobolin High School Year 10 students participated in the General Construction Induction Training (White Card) Course. “This training is a requirement for anyone who wishes to carry out construction work, including apprentices and Work Experience Students,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “A huge thank you to Warren Murray, a teacher from Parkes High School who travels each year to teach the White Card Course.” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
CHS students complete White Card Course
On Friday, 13 June several Condobolin High School Year 10 [...]
Discovering Free Verse
Condobolin Public School Stage Two students were recently looking at [...]
Supporting local women to find work in regional aged care
By Melissa Blewitt RSL LifeCare has received $170,469 in grant [...]
Samuel soars with Little Wings
Eight-year-old Samuel Ritchie soars with Little Wings six times per [...]
Merit awards for Week 6
The Tullibigeal Central School Merit Award Winners for Term 2 [...]
2025 Trundle Ladies Open
A brilliant autumn morning greeted lady golfers travelling to the [...]