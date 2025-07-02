CHS students complete White Card Course

On Friday, 13 June several Condobolin High School Year 10 students participated in the General Construction Induction Training (White Card) Course. “This training is a requirement for anyone who wishes to carry out construction work, including apprentices and Work Experience Students,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “A huge thank you to Warren Murray, a teacher from Parkes High School who travels each year to teach the White Card Course.” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.