CHS students attend dinner

Recently, Condobolin High School students travelled to Parkes to attend the Career Mining Dinner put on by the Mining Council. “Students were able to talk with various mining industries and participate in activities that gave them the chance to win prizes,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Employees from various mines spoke of how they got involved in mining and their day-to-day activities. “Many mining organisations and other entities such as Evolution, Spinifex, UNSW, the University of Wollongong, TAFE, Alkane, and Sunshine were present on the night. Electricians, engineers, and mineralogists also spoke. “Callan Venables was lucky to win a hoodie and a Frank Green bottle from University of Wollongong,” the post concluded. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.