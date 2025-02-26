CHS Semester Two Celebration Assembly

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School held their Semester Two Celebration Assembly on Monday, 2 December.

The event recognised the dedication of students towards pursuing excellence in all aspects of school life.

Gemma O’Bryan gave the Acknowledgement to Country, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Kiara Roussety and the Principal’s Address by Mrs Wendy Scarce.

Academic Recognition Awards are presented for recognition of consistent levels of excellence in all subjects.

In Year Seven, Academic Recognition Awards went to Chloe Bennett, Christa Cabilin, William Coe, Clancy Lewis, Isabella Marsh, Rafael Marsh, Lucas Newell, Hayley Small, Ruby Wainwright, Kobie Whiley and Madison Young. Mrs Morgan handed out the Year Seven Awards.

Shayla Baker, Alise Baxter, Scout Collins, Chad Cunningham, Tyler Dargin, Kyarah-Leigh Haworth, Eli Heffernan, Jason Kirby, Kaine McGrory, Ryan Nagle and Charles Patton received the Year Eight Academic Recognition Awards. The Awards were presented by Mrs Hughes.

The Year Nine Academic Recognition Awards were attained by Alyssa-Ivy Anson, Yasmine Brown, Ashley Caronongan, Jaden Glasson, Jack Johnson, Justin McDonald, Joseph Packham, Jada Reardon, Ameilia Small, Callan Venables and Azieha Wighton. Mr Quin presented these Awards.

In Year 10, Joshua Bennett, Shayleen Coe, Sarah Deaton, Jonah Grimshaw, Isabella Pearce, Mischa Preuss, Stephanie Riach, Ava Roberts and Kiara Roussety collected the Academic Recognition Awards. They were presented by Miss Umbers.

Bryce Clark, Tara Hughes, Gemma O’Bryan, Emma Patton and Suzanna Wright received the Academic Recognition Awards for Year 11. Miss Peace handed out these Awards.

A Musical item, ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’ was then performed by Jane Redenbach prior to the announcement of the recipients of the AURORA College Awards.

The AURORA Academic Achievement Award is awarded to a student who has shown sustained application and effort in the subject; the AURORA Academic Excellence Award is presented to students for achieving first place in the subject in his/her class.

Kobie Whiley (Academic Achievement – Maths; Academic Excellence/First in class – English; and Academic Excellence/First in class – Science); and Ann Coe (Academic Achievement in Maths and Science) received AURORA College Awards. They were presented by Mrs Scarce.

The Pursuit of Excellence Awards were presented next.

Pursuit of Excellence Awards are given to students who show consistent levels of effort and application.

Mr Heffernan handed out the Stage Four Pursuit of Excellence Awards. Recipients were (Year Seven) Tess Cunningham, Millie Jacobson, Liam Lumanta, Narla Stewart, Mya Tangye, Tyler Tomkinson and Emilee Weaver; (Year Eight) Joshua Grimmond, Mason Johnson and Tahlia Windsor.

The Year Nine Pursuit of Excellence Awards went to Ann Coe, Anica Lumanta, Jada Reardon, Indianna Saddler and Brody Vaeau; In Year 10 the winners of the Pursuit of Excellence Awards were Bonnie-Kate Anson, Charli Coe, Wyatt Jones, Aaliyah Kirby and Madison Scarce. These awards were presented by Mr Crammond.

Mrs Scarce handed out the Year 11 Pursuit of Excellence Awards. The recipients were Hudson Cartwright, John Conanan, Sabine Imrie and Tayla Venables.

Mrs Hughes then presented the Semester Two Attendance Awards. These went to Chloe Bennett, Eden Brook, Christa Cabilin, Joshua Dabinett, Paityn Jackson, Clancy Lewis, Liam Lumanta, Lucas Newell, Lacey Doyle, Keaton Sloane, Hayley Small, Ruby Wainwright, Kobie Whiley and Badyn Williams (Year Seven); Chad Cunningham (Year 8); Ashley Caronongan, Preston Jackson, Jada Reardon and Indianna Saddler (Year Nine); Joshua Bennett, Alyssa Caronongan and Jonah Grimshaw (Year 10); and Bryce Clark and Gemma O’Bryan (Year 11).

Parents and carers joined staff and students for morning tea at the conclusion of the event.