CHS Semester One Celebration Assembly

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School held their Semester One Celebration Assembly on Tuesday, 24 June.

The event recognised the dedication of students towards pursuing excellence in all aspects of school life.

Summer Davis gave the Acknowledgement to Country, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the Principal’s Address by Mrs Wendy Scarce.

Academic Recognition Awards are presented for recognition of consistent levels of excellence in all subjects.

In Year Seven, Academic Recognition Awards went to Haylee Bell, Rose Collins, Tommy Kirkman, Zara Lewis, Carl Meran, Alexis Merritt, Hollie Miles, William Nash, Macauley Packham, Kayos Parker and Dominic Preuss. Miss Pawsey handed out the Year Seven Awards.

Chloe Bennett, Richard Coe, Tess Cunningham, Archie Dargin, Millie Jacobson, Liam Lumanta, Isabella Marsh, Lucy McFadyen, Lucas Newell, Harry Radburn, Narla Stewart, Ruby Wainwright and Kobie Whiley. The Awards were presented by Mrs Hughes.

The Year Nine Academic Recognition Awards were attained by Shayla Baker, Alise Baxter, Tyler Dargin, Eli Heffernan, Mason Johnson, Kaine McGrory, Ryan Nagle and Charles Patton.

In Year 10, Alyssa-Ivy Anson, Andrew Buckland, Ashley Coronongan, Jaden Glasson, Jack Johnson, Tamera Kirby, Anica Lumanta, Justin McDonald, Jada Reardon and Nash Tyack. They were presented by Mr Heffernan.

Bonnie-Kate Anson, Ryan Baker, Joshua Bennett, Alyssa Caronongan, Imani George, Jonah Grimshaw, Sadie Haworth, Aaliyah Kirby, Alex McBean, Isabella Pearce, Mischa Preuss, Ava Roberts, Kiara Roussety and Madison Scarce received the Academic Recognition Awards for Year 11. Mr Crammond handed out these Awards.

The Year 12 Academic Recognition Awards went to Arabella Blewitt, Hudson Cartwright, John Conanan, Summer Davis, Tara Hughes, Sabine Imrie, Emily Miles, William Morgan, Gemma O’Bryan, Emma Patton, Jaydon Pawsey, Montana Piercy and Tyler Roberts. Mrs Scarce handed out these awards.

The Pursuit of Excellence Awards were presented next.

Pursuit of Excellence Awards are given to students who show consistent levels of effort and application.

Mr Heffernan handed out the Stage Four Pursuit of Excellence Awards. Recipients were (Year Seven) Haylee Bell, Emmaline Blewitt, Janayah Johnson, Macauley Packham and Landon Windsor; (Year Eight) Kelise Dargin, Clancy Lewis, Sonny Lister, Liam Lumanta and Hayley Small.

The Year Nine Pursuit of Excellence Awards went to Tyler Dargin, Kyarah-Leigh Haworth, Amelia Reavell, Raquel Read and Tahlia Windsor; In Year 10 the winners of the Pursuit of Excellence Awards were Ann Coe, Taya Donovan, Jack Johnson, Jada Reardon and Amelia Small. These awards were presented by Mrs Scarce.

Mr Crammond handed out the Year 11 Pursuit of Excellence Awards. The recipients were Joshua Bennett, Alyssa Caronongan, Shayleen Coe, Mischa Preuss, Kiara Rousetty and Madison Scarce. Hudson Cartwright, Sabine Imrie, Gemma O’Bryan, Emma Patton and Tayla Venables received the Year 12 Pursuit of Excellence Awards.

Mrs Hughes then presented the Semester One Attendance Awards. These went to Kelsey Atkinson, Haylee Bell, Izayah Kirby-Calliss, Rose Collins, Zara Lewis, Carl Meran, Hollie Hughes and Lleyton Quin (Year Seven); Chloe Bennett, Kiarhla Colliss, Tess Cunningham, Jacob Doyle, Clancy Lewis, Isabella Marsh, Lucas Newell, Harry Radburn, Hayley Small, Casey Thompson, Ruby Wainwright and Badyn Williams (Year Eight); Shayla Baker, Alise Baxter, Chad Cunningham and Rachel Grimmond (Year Nine); Ashley Caronongan, Jada Reardon, Indianna Saddler and Brody Vaeau (Year 10); Ryan Baker, Joshua Bennett, Alyssa Caronongan, Holly McCarten, Kiara Rousetty and Madison Scarce (Year 11); Tyler Bell, Hudson Cartwright and Emma Patton (Year 12).

Next up was the Year Advisors Award. This Award was presented to two students in each year group who demonstrated their ability to adapt and maintain a positive outlook. It celebrates the students’ dedication, strength and outstanding contributions to Condobolin High School.

These awards went to Izayah Kirby-Calliss (Year Seven), Rose Collins (Year Seven), Clancy Lewis (Year Eight), Liam Lumanta (Year Eight), Alise Baxter (Year Nine), Charles Patton (Year Nine), Ashley Caronongan (Year 10), Jaden Glasson (Year 10), Isabella Pearce (Year 11), Mischa Preuss (Year 11), Gemma O’Bryan (Year 12) and Tyler Roberts (Year 12).

Performing Arts Awards were also presented to students. Miss Kingston handed out these awards.

Jonah Grimshaw (singer), Jane Redenbach (singer), Alyssa-Ivy Anson (dancer), Rachel Grimmond (dancer), Sadie Haworth (dancer), Janayah Johnson (dancer), Shanarah Merritt-Jones (dancer), Raquel Read (dancer), Ava Roberts (dancer), and Hayley Small (dancer) were recoggnised for their performances at PULSE Alive.

It was then time to announce the Age Champions Awards for Swimming, Cross Country and Athletics. Mr Small presented these Awards.

First up to be presented was the Swimming Age Champions.

There were no 12 Years Boy Champion or 12 Years Girl Champion.

Tess Cunningham took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Macauley Packham collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Kelise Dargin was named Girl Champion, and Kobie Whiley was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Amelia Reavell was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Tyler Dargin 15 Years Boy Champion.

Ryley Smith was the 16 Years Boy Champion, with Alex McBean named 16 Years Girl Champion.

Emma Patton won the Open Girl Champion, with Hudson Cartwright taking out the Open Boy Champion.

The Cross Country Age Champions were recognised next.

There were no 12 Years Boy Champion or 12 Years Girl Champion.

Emmaline Blewitt took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Izayah Kirby-Calliss collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Isabella Marsh was named Girl Champion, and Kobie Whiley was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Charles Patton was named 15 Years Boy Champion, while Brianna Burston-Scotson was named 15 Years Girl Champion.

The 16 Years Girl Champion was Kiara Rousetty, and Joshua Bennett was crowned 16 Years Boy Champion.

Emma Patton won the Open Girl Champion. There was no Open Boy Champion.

Next to be recognised were the Athletics Age Champions.

The 12 Years Girl Champion was Kelsey Atkinson.

Emmaline Blewitt took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Izayah Kirby-Calliss collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Lacey Doyle was named Girl Champion, and Eli Heffernan was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Amelia Reavell was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Baden Riley 15 Years Boy Champion.

Nate Vincent was the 16 Years Boy Champion, while Sadie Haworth claimed 16 Years Girl Champion.

Emma Patton won the Open Girl Champion, with Hudson Cartwright taking out the Open Boy Champion.

The final part of the Celebration Assembly saw Mrs Lindy Moon and and Renee Pettit (Evolution Mining Cowal Operations Advisor Community and External Relations) presented nine former students who are now studying at University with Evolution Mining Endeavour Scholarships.

These were presented to Jessica Brasnett, Billie O’Bryan, Kinsley Wood, Halle B-Williams, Daniel Gile, Corey Herbert, Kiara Kendall, Ryan Goodsell and Damon Reardon.

Parents and carers joined staff and students for morning tea at the conclusion of the event.