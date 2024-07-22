CHS Semester One Celebration Assembly

Condobolin High School held their Semester One Celebration Assembly on Tuesday, 18 June.

The event recognised the dedication of students towards pursuing excellence in all aspects of school life.

Errol Packham gave the Acknowledgement to Country, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the Principal’s Address by Mrs Wendy Scarce.

Academic Recognition Awards are presented for recognition of consistent levels of excellence in all subjects.

In Year Seven, Academic Recognition Awards went to Chloe Bennett, Tess Cunningham, Lacey Doyle, Millie Jacobson, Clancy Lewis, Rafael Marsh, Hayley Small, Mya Tangye, Ruby Wainwright and Kobie Whiley. Mrs Morgan handed out the Year Seven Awards.

Shayla Baker, Chad Cunningham, Eli Heffernan, Mason Johnson, Memphis Jones, Kaine McGrory, Ryan Nagle, Charles Patton, Kyleah Tangye and Tahlia Windsor received the Year Eight Academic Recognition Awards. The Awards were presented by Mrs Hughes.

The Year Nine Academic Recognition Awards were attained by Alyssa-Ivy Anson, Yasmine Brown, Ashley Caronongan, Ann Coe, Hunter Collins, Taya Donovan, Jaden Glasson, Preston Jackson, Justin McDonald, Joseph Packham, Amelia Small and Callan Venables. Mrs Scarce presented these Awards.

In Year 10, Bonnie-Kate Anson, Joshua Bennett, Alyssa Caronongan, Wyatt Jones, Mischa Preuss, Jane Redenbach, Stephanie Riach, Ava Roberts, Kiara Rousetty and Madison Scarce collected the Academic Recognition Awards. They were presented by Miss Umbers.

Arabella Blewitt, Tara Hughes, Emily Miles, Gemma O’Bryan and Emma Patton received the Academic Recognition Awards for Year 11. Miss Peace handed out these Awards.

The Year 12 Academic Recognition Awards went to Ladeisha-Lee Capewell, Ryan Goodsell, Noah Nash, Damon Reardon and Kiera Stevenson. Miss Pawsey handed out these Awards.

The Pursuit of Excellence Awards were presented next.

Pursuit of Excellence Awards are given to students who show consistent levels of effort and application.

Mr Heffernan handed out the Stage Four Pursuit of Excellence Awards. Recipients were (Year Seven) Christa Cabilin, Kelise Dargin, Sonny Lister, Lucas Newell and Keaton Sloane; (Year Eight) Scout Collins, Myles Colliss, Rachel Grimmond and Tahlia Windsor.

The Year Nine Pursuit of Excellence Awards went to Ashley Caronongan, Hunter Collins, Taya Donovan, Preston Jackson and Justin McDonald; In Year 10 the winners of the Pursuit of Excellence Awards were Alyssa Caronongan, Sadie Haworth, Triston Ross and Keely Sallows. These awards were presented by Mr Crammond.

Mrs Scarce handed out the Year 11 Pursuit of Excellence Awards. The recipients were Hudson Cartwright, Bryce Clark, John Caronongan, Tayla Venables and Suzanna Wright. Cody Barby, Adam Dykes, Ryan Goodsell, Damon Reardon and Kiera Stevenson received the Year 12 Pursuit of Excellence Awards.

Mrs Hughes then presented the Semester One Attendance Awards. These went to Jeston Benedict, Chloe Bennett, Eden Brook, Christa Cabilin, Joshua Dabinett, Lacey Doyle, Millie Jacobson, Clancy Lewis, Isabella Marsh, Rafael Marsh, Lucas Newell, Keaton Sloane, Hayley Small, Casey Thompson, Evelyn Verney, Ruby Wainwright, Badyn Williams and Kobie Whiley (Year Seven); Chad Cunningham (Year Eight); Andrew Buckland, Ashley Caronongan, Preston Jackson, Jada Reardon, Indianna Saddler, Amelia Small and Brody Vaeau (Year Nine); Joshua Bennett, Alyssa Caronongan, Sadie Haworth, Holly McCarten, Jane Redenbach and Madison Scarce (Year 10); Tyler Bell, Hudson Cartwright, Bryce Clark, Summer Davis, Gemma O’Bryan and Montana Piercy (Year 11) and Cody Barby and Sam Cunningham (Year 12).

In 2024, Condobolin High School included a new award – the Year Advisors Award. This Award was presented to two students in each year group who demonstrated their ability to adapt and maintain a positive outlook. It celebrates the students’ dedication, strength and outstanding contributions to Condobolin High School.

These awards went to Isabella Marsh (Year Seven), Clancy Lewis (Year Seven), Tahlia Windsor (Year Eight), Shayla Baker (Year Eight), Ashley Caronongan (Year Nine), Brody Vaeau (Year Nine), Sadie Haworth (Year 10), Ashton Frost (Year 10), Emma Patton (Year 11), Bryce Clark (Year 11), Ryan Goodsell (Year 12) and Kiera Stevenson (Year 12).

Performing Arts Awards were also presented to students. Miss Peace handed out these awards.

Hunter Collins, Scout Collins, Jonah Grimshaw, Isabella Pearce, Jane Redenbach and Charles Patton were recognised for their participation at Western Rock Camp.

Jonah Grimshaw, Jane Redenbach and Kiara Rousetty were congratulated for their participation in Pulse Alive.

The Moorambilla Voices Award went to Kiara Rousetty.

It was then time to announce the Age Champions Awards for Swimming, Cross Country and Athletics. Mr Small presented these Awards.

First up to be presented was the Swimming Age Champions.

There were no 12 Years Boy Champion or 12 Years Girl Champion.

Kelise Dargin took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Kobie Whiley collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Rachel Grimmond was named Girl Champion, and Tyler Dargin was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Taya Donovan was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Preston Jackson 15 Years Boy Champion.

Ashton Frost was the 16 Years Boy Champion. There was no 16 Years Girl Champion.

Emma Patton won the Open Girl Champion, with Hudson Cartwright taking out the Open Boy Champion.

The Cross Country Age Champions were recognised next.

The 12 Years Boy Champion was Badyn Williams; while Narla Stewart was 12 Years Girl Champion.

Isabella Marsh took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Sonny Lister collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Isabella Pawsey was named Girl Champion, and Charles Patton was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Joseph Packham was named 15 Years Boy Champion. There was no 15 Years Girl Champion.

The 16 Years Girl Champion was Charli Coe, and Kyron Nixon was crowned 16 Years Boy Champion.

Emma Patton won the Open Girl Champion, with Zane Saunders taking out the Open Boy Champion.

Next to be recognised were the Athletics Age Champions.

The 12 Years Boy Champion was Badyn Williams, while Tess Cunningham was 12 Years Girl Champion.

Isabella Marsh took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Eli Heffernan collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Rachel Grimmond was named Girl Champion, and Baden Riley was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Kiara Rousetty was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Nate Vincent 15 Years Boy Champion.

Zac Grimmond was the 16 Years Boy Champion, while Charli Coe claimed 16 Years Girl Champion.

Emma Patton won the Open Girl Champion, with Ryan Goodsell taking out the Open Boy Champion.

The final part of the Celebration Assembly saw Mrs Lindy Moon present the Evolution Endeavour Scholarships. These were presented to Laura Waller, Jessica Brasnett, Caitlin Keen, Billie O’Bryan, Kiara Harris, Kinsley Wood, Halle B-Williams, Daniel Gile, Corey Herbert and Ella Hope. The Scholarships are presented to former students who are now studying at University.

Parents and carers joined staff and students for morning tea at the conclusion of the event.