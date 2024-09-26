CHS Relay Team run a Personal Best at State

Condobolin High School students Joshua Bennett, Kalvin Hines-Dargin, Nate Vincent and Baden Riley ran a Personal Best of 50.03 seconds in the 15 Years Boys 4×100 Relay at the 2024 NSW CHSSA State Championships Athletics on Friday, 13 September. While they did not make the finals, they eclipsed the time they set at Western by 1.10 seconds. What a great effort! Image Credit: Alese Keen.