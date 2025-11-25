CHS pauses to remember

By Melissa Blewitt

On 11 November, a day of national commemoration, Condobolin High School united in solemn respect and acknowledge and pause in silence to remember the bravery and sacrifice of the people who suffered and lost their lives while serving Australia and its allies in wars, conflicts and peace operations.

“Today, our students solemnly paused to reflect on the immense sacrifice made by our men and women in uniform, as we commemorated the end of the First World War. We honoured the courage and dedication of those who fought for our freedom and paid tribute to the brave individuals who continue to serve our country today. Our school leaders respectfully led the Remembrance Day assembly, laid a wreath in memory of those who gave their lives, and lowered the flags to half-mast as a powerful symbol of our gratitude and respect,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

Tragically, over 103,000 names are listed on the Roll of Honour at the Australian War Memorial. Those listed were members of the Australian armed forces who died during their service or afterwards as a result of war service.

As the community pauses on Remembrance Day, thoughts turn to wars enormous cost and the toll it takes, not only on those who fall but on all who serve.

Lest We Forget.