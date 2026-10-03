CHS netballers put up a strong fight

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School’s 9/10 boys and girls netball teams travelled to Orange recently to compete in the Finals Round of the Netball NSW Schools Cup.

Both teams faced a demanding day of competition, taking on some of the strongest school teams from across the region.

The girls played six matches, recording an impressive 16–8 victory over Cowra High.

The team also came within a goal of victory in two closely fought matches, going down 13–12 to St John’s and 12–11 to Macquarie Anglican.

The girls’ other results saw them defeated by Kinross 20-6, Red Bend 13-4 and Scotts All Saints 17-4.

Despite the results, the team displayed determination and teamwork throughout the competition.

The girls’ squad comprised Mahayla Atkinson, Zahlee Blewitt, Tess Cunningham, Kelise Dargin, Rachel Grimmond, Raquel Read, Amelia Reavell, Hayley Small and Ruby Wainwright.

The 9/10 boys endured an even longer campaign, taking to the court for seven games throughout the day.

The boys made a strong start, defeating Cowra High 17–3 in their opening match.

They then faced a tough Cowra St Raphs side, going down 16–5, before suffering two narrow losses against Macquarie Anglican Grammar School, 11–8, and Scotts All Saints College, 13–11.

The team bounced back in Game 5, recording an 8–5 victory over Parkes Christian School.

Another tight contest followed against St Matt’s from Mudgee, with Condobolin narrowly defeated 9–8.

Their final match was against undefeated champions St John’s from Dubbo, with the Condobolin side going down 18–7.

The boys finished fifth out of the seven teams competing.

The team showed plenty of skill and teamwork throughout the tournament, with Eli Heffernan and Jacob Doyle accurate in attack, Lucas Newell and Daesean Ritchie strong in defence, and Baden Eiley, Memphis Jones, Xavier Pawsey and Richard Coe providing plenty of speed through the midcourt.

Josh Grimmond also made good use of his height at both ends of the court.

Both teams represented Condobolin High School with determination, teamwork and sportsmanship, competing strongly against quality opposition.