CHS NAIDOC Celebration Assembly

Condobolin High School held their NAIDOC Week Celebration Assembly on Thursday, 4 July.

Students were recognised for their academic, sporting, cultural and community contributions.

Mrs Sheila Drew delivered the Welcome to Country and the Acknowledgment of Country was done by Errol Packham.

Mrs Wendy Scarce gave the Principal’s Address.

This was followed by the NAIDOC speech which was given by students Shayla, Isabella, Raquel, Imani and Kyleah.

Guest speaker for the event was Mervyn Wighton. Several musical items were also shown via the big screen to the audience during the assembly.

This was followed by the presentation of the NAIDOC Awards.

Academic Excellence Awards went to Yasmine Brown, Kelise Dargin, Tara Hughes, Isabella Pearce, Tayla Venables, Ann Coe, Lacey Doyle, Gemma O’Bryan, Keaton Sloane and Kobie Whiley.

Students who received these awards worked consistently to achieve above average results in a KLA and complete all work to the best of their ability. Condobolin High School Principal Wendy Scarce and Mrs Sheila Drew presented these awards.

Shayla Baker, Gemma O’Bryan, Keaton Sloane, Brody Vaeau, Tara Hughes, Errol Packham and Kiera Stevenson received the Excellence in Leadership accolades.

These students through their words and actions demonstrate a high level of leadership and consistently set a great example for their peers. Condobolin High School Principal Wendy Scarce and Condobolin High School Student Support Officer Mrs Belinda Coe presented these awards.

Charli Coe, Summer Davis, Errol Packham, Shayleen Coe and Aaliyah Kirby collected Outstanding Contribution to the Community Awards. These students consistently contribute to the Condobolin community through volunteering, sporting or cultural efforts. Condobolin High School Head Teacher – Lachlan Access Program Miss Melissa Ress and Miss Allana Newman presented these awards.

The Culture and Heritage Awards went to Gemma O’Bryan, Joseph Packham, Errol Packham and Brody Vaeau. These students show a genuine interest in Aboriginal Culture and actively seek to improve their knowledge and understanding through academic, dance, art, language, or music. Condobolin High School Vice Principal Matthew Heffernan and Mrs Bev Coe presented these awards.

Shayleen Coe, Lacey Doyle, Rashard Kirby, Emanuell Peterson, Raquel Read, Alexander Stevenson, Badyn Williams, Taya Donovan, Kalvin Hines-Dargin, Joseph Packham, Ernest Peterson, Keaton Sloane and Nate Vincent were recognised with Sporting Excellence Awards. These students have achieved at a high level in one or more sporting endeavours. Condobolin High School Head Teacher – Secondary Studies Mr Timothy Small and Mr Adam Brown presented these awards.

Encouragement Awards went to Mahayla Atkinson, Taleah Capewell, Myles Colliss, Summer Davis, Jackson Herbert, William Morgan, Ezikiel Sauerbier, Keira Stevenson, Badyn Williams, Bella Bilbow, Shayleen Coe, Tyler Dargin, Kyson Dodgson, Preston Jackson, Indianna Saddler, Narla Stewart and Azieha Wighton. These were presented by Condobolin High School Head Teacher – Mathematics/Science Mrs Judith Davis and Ms Marion Packham.

In appreciation for their commitment and contribution to NAIDOC Week Steven Capewell, Mereki Coe, William Coe, Archie Dargin, Kyarah-Leigh Haworth, Paityn Jackson, Jason Kirby, Gemma O’Bryan, Errol Packham, Raquel Read, Keaton Sloane, Mya Tangye, Callan Venables, Kalari Coe, Richard Coe, Tyreese Colliss, Imani George, Kalvin Hines-Dargin, Preston Jackson, Rashard Kirby, Joseph Packham, Ernest Peterson, Sienna Smith, Kyleah Tangye and Brody Vaeau all received Appreciation Awards.

A special part of the Assembly was the announcement of the Principal’s Award. The Principal’s Award was awarded to Jeston Benedict. He achieved at an outstanding level in all areas of school life.

Summer Davis and Jackson Herbert received the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) Awards. These students have demonstrated consistent effort and application to all school endeavours. They are nominated by the AECG and were presented by Condobolin AECG President Ms Amanda Coe.

Condobolin High School Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy along with Elder Mrs Sheila Drew cut the NAIDOC Week celebratory cake.

Students, educators, and special guests were then able to enjoy a barbecue lunch.