CHS League Tag team showcase skills

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

On Tuesday, 28 October Condobolin High School’s Under 14’s League Tag team headed to Red Bend Catholic College for an exciting Gala Day.

“The girls kicked off the day with a thrilling match against Cowra High, ending in a 3-3 draw with impressive tries from Isabella Marsh, Mahayla Atkinson, and Ruby Wainwright,” a report on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Next up, they faced Canowindra High and clinched a win thanks to three fantastic tries by Isabella Marsh, Raquel Read, and Mahayla Atkinson right on the buzzer!

“Unfortunately, heavy rain brought the day to an early close, so the final game against Red Bend didn’t go ahead. Nevertheless, the girls showed enthusiasm, great sportsmanship, and true team spirit all day long,” the report concluded.