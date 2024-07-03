CHS holds a successful Athletics Carnival

Condobolin High School held a very successful Athletics Carnival on Friday, 14 June.

All students who participated showed skills and great sportsmanship.

The Athletics Age Champions were recognised at the Semester One Celebration Assembly, which was held on Tuesday, 18 June.

The 12 Years Boy Champion was Badyn Williams, while Tess Cunningham was 12 Years Girl Champion. The Runners Up were Rafael Marsh and Kiarhla Colliss.

Isabella Marsh took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Eli Heffernan collected 13 Years Boy Champion. Lacey Doyle and Sonny Lister were named Runners Up.

In the 14 Years category, Rachel Grimmond was named Girl Champion, and Baden Riley was 14 Years Boy Champion. The Runners Up were Isabella Pawsey and Kalvin Hines-Dargin.

Kiara Rousetty was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Nate Vincent 15 Years Boy Champion. Shayleen Coe and Rashard Kirby were Runners Up.

Zac Grimmond was the 16 Years Boy Champion, while Charli Coe claimed 16 Years Girl Champion. The Runners Up were Tayla Venables and Quarn Colliss.

Emma Patton won the Open Girl Champion, with Ryan Goodsell taking out the Open Boy Champion. Arabella Blewitt and Emanuell Peterson were Runners Up.

The Champion of Champions for 2024 were Nate Vincent and Lacey Doyle.

Oxley was named House Champion for the 2024 Athletics Carnival. Cunningham was second, Evans third, and Mitchell fourth.

Students and teachers were also able to compete for house points in several ways at the Athletics Carnival.

The winner of the Novelty Events (T-Rex Sprints) were Evans (Senior), Evans (Junior), and Mitchell (Teachers).

Best dressed senior on the day was Georgia Tollemache and best dressed junior was Amelia Small. The attendance lucky door prize ($30 voucher) was won by Jack Packham.

Finally, Condobolin High School Principal Mrs Wendy Scarce, took out the Masters Age Champion. While there is some speculation as to whether this was an actual event, the Condobolin Argus congratulates her for efforts on the day.

Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.