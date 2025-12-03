CHS highlights musical classics of the 1990’s

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School rewound all the way back to the music of the 1990’s, when they presented ‘Cassette Classics’ on Wednesday, 12 November.

Emma Patton and Summer Davis were the hosts for the evening of entertainment, which saw talented performers take to the stage.

First up in Act One, Jane Redenbach, Chad Cunningham, Summer Davis and Scout Collins sang ‘Kiss Me’ by Sixpence None the Richer.

Jack Johnson then performed ‘Paranoid Android’ by Radio Head.

The audience was captivated by Kiara Roussety, Rose Collins, Charles Patton and Scout Collins, who sang ‘Teardrop’ by Massive Attack.

Isabella Pearce, Jane Redenbach and Summer Davis presented ‘Push’ by Matchbox 20.

Next up was, Jonah Grimshaw, Chad Cunningham, Hunter Collins, Summer Davis and Scout Collins, who performed ‘Let Her Cry’ (Hootie and the Blowfish).

Kiara Roussety and Charles Patton combined to share their version of ‘Angel’ by Sarah McLachlan.

The final performance of Act One was Jane Redenbach, who sang ‘I Want it That Way’ by Backstreet Boys.

To begin Act Two, Winnie Ritchie and Charles Patton, impressed with their rendition of ‘Once Upon A December’ (Anastacia).

‘Walking in Memphis (Marc Cohn) was then performed by Jonah Grimshaw and Charles Patton.

All eyes were transfixed on Kiara Roussety then as she took on ‘My All’ by Mariah Carey.

The Smashing Pumpkins hit ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ was the next song to be performed by Jonah Grimshaw, Hunter Collins, Summer Davis, Scout Collins and Rose Collins.

Charles Patton was next up, with his version of ‘The Heart Asks Pleasure First’ (Michael Nyman).

‘Tomorrow’ by Silverchair had the audience enthralled. This was performed by Jane Redenbach, Hunter Collins, Summer Davis and Scout Collins.

Isabella Pearce, Summer Davis, Chad Cunningham and Scout Collins confidently produced their rendition of ‘Iris’ by The Goo Goo Dolls.

The final item for the night, was ‘Shine’ (Collective Souls) which was perfoemed by Jonah Grimshaw, Jane Redenbach, Kiara Roussety, Chad Cunningham, Rose Collins, Isabella Pearce, Hunter Collins, Summer Davis, Scout Collins and Winnie Ritchie.

“We would like to give a huge shout out to everyone who helped make ‘Cassette Classics’ such a fantastic night,” the Condobolin High School Music Team said in Program Booklet.

“Miss Emily Peace (our amazing Music Teacher and Producer); Mr Mark Phillips (for all your help and support with sound and tech); SASS Staff (for your awesome publicity and support); Miss Margo and Miss Kingston (for your wonderful fundraising and catering).

“And of course, a massive thank you to our families and community for coming along and cheering on our talented performers. Your support means the world!”