CHS educators to work with Mathematics Growth Team

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School has been selected to work with the Mathematics Growth Team (MGT) in their Remote Teacher Support program.

“Mrs Cassilles (Yanco) and Mrs Warry (Albury) are working with Mrs Davis and Mrs Waller and they visited our school on Monday, 3 March to have a look around and spend some time with our students. They were able to visit some Year 9, 10 and 11 Maths classes during the day and spent time getting to see what a great environment we have,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

The Maths Growth Team consists of school based expert Mathematics secondary teachers working with selected public schools across NSW.

They support, challenge and improve teaching and assessment practices. It is aimed at improving mathematics instruction through collaboration, innovative teaching strategies, and evidence-based approaches.