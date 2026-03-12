CHS dives into Swimming Carnival

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School held their swimming carnival on Friday, 13 February.

There was plenty of fun to be had with a Slip and Slide competition, a volleyball competition, a senior and junior floaties race.

Best Dressed on the day for seniors was Sadie Haworth, with Bayden Williams (Year Eight) winning the junior title.

Badyn Williams (Year Nine) was named Slip and Slide Champion, followed by Harlow Smith, Kelise Atkinson and Janayah Johnson.

The Volleyball Competition winners were Oxley (first), Mitchell (second), Evans (third) and Cunningham (fourth).

The Seniors Floaties Race was won by Oxley, followed by Mitchell, Cunningham and Evans. In the Junior Floaties Race, Oxley finished first, followed by Cunningham, Evans and Mitchell.

The 12 Years Boy Age Champion was Alec Patton.

Quade Peterson was named 13 Years Boy Champion, while Harvey McFadyen was Runner Up. In the Girls, Cleo Whiley collected the 13 Years Girl title, with Avah Kirby taking second spot.

The 14 Years Boys Champion was Macauley Packham, with Tommy Kirkman Runner Up.

In the 15 Years Boys, Kobie Whiley claimed the Age Champion, with Xavier Pawsey taking second. Kelise Dargin was named 15 Years Girl Champion, with Ruby Wainwright Runner Up.

The 16 Years Boys Age Champion was Tyler Dargin, while Charles Patton was Runner Up. In the 17 Years Plus category, Preston Jackson won the Age Champion, with Zac Grimmond Runner Up.

In the 17 Years Plus Girls group, Alex McBean was Age Champion.

The Champion of Champions were Quade Peterson and Cleo Whiley.

The House Champions were Oxley (first), followed by Evans, Cunningham and Mitchell.