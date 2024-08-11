CHS committed to providing an inclusive and supportive educational environment

Advertorial.

Condobolin High is a small rural and isolated high school situated in the centre of NSW and caters for a diverse range of student needs.

Our school’s mission is to:

1. Foster a personalised approach to the school and community through the provision of the highest quality education.

2. Provide dynamic educational leadership by recognising the individuality of students, assisting and encouraging academic, cultural and physical development and providing a supportive environment.

3. Enable each student to be accountable for their own actions.

We are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive educational environment where every student can thrive. They will be challenged and supported to successfully improve every year through innovative and engaging experiences where personal excellence is valued and celebrated. Young people will leave our school with the confidence, knowledge and skills to become contributing, productive and responsible members of a rapidly changing society.