CHS Careers Expo

On Tuesday, 10 September Condobolin High School held a Career EXPO. Over 40 exhibitors attended the day providing a wealth of knowledge not only for Condobolin High, but also students from Lake Cargelligo, Ungarie and Tullibigeal Central School. “Students had a great time discussing with businesses different jobs and participating in hands on activities,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “A massive thank you to Workforce Australia for providing funding for the day. “Condobolin High Hospitality did a magnificent job of providing lunch for exhibitors and a sausage sizzle for students. “A massive thank you to the exhibitor’s for attending on the day as without you the day would never be as successful,” the post concluded. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.