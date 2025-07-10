CHS Boccia Competition success

On Tuesday, 10 June Condobolin High School Inclusive Education students proudly represented the school at the School Sport Unit Boccia competition in Dubbo. “Competing in a round robin format, they played six exciting games against teams from across our district, finishing the day with two wins, two draws, and two close losses,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Our students played with incredible sportsmanship, showing respect, empathy, and inclusion throughout the day. It was a fantastic opportunity for them to shine, and they did our school proud both on and off the court. Well done to all involved!” the post concluded. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.