CHS attends Schools Cup Netball Competition

On Thursday, 5 September Condobolin High School students Mahayla Atkinson, Zahlee Blewitt, Kelise Dargin, Lacey Doyle, Hayley Small, Ruby Wainwright, Georgia Clemson, Rachel Grimmond, Isabella Pawsey and Raquel Read competed in the Schools Cup Netball competition. The team travelled to PCYC in Orange and played a total of eight games throughout the day. They competed against Nyngan, Broken Hill, Cowra, MAG’s, Scots All Saints, Kelso and Dubbo South. “Unfortunately, they didn’t come home with any wins, but the girls played with enthusiasm and should be proud of their efforts!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.