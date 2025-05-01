CHS ANZAC Day commemoration

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin High School held its Commemoration of ANZAC on Thursday, 10 April.

Gemma O’Bryan and Stephanie Riach gave the Acknowledgement to Country, which was followed by the Lighting of the Candle of Remembrance by Year 12 student Summer Davis.

Kiara Roussety delivered the 2025 ANZAC address.

“Today, we gather in solemn unity to reflect on the remarkable sacrifice, courage, and resilience of those who fought for our freedom,” Kiara began her speech.

“We come together to observe ANZAC Day, a day deeply rooted in the heart of our nation, and to mark a significant milestone on history – the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign.

On 25th April, 110 years ago, the ANZAC’s – the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps – landed on the shores of Gallipoli.

“It was a moment of both tragedy and profound heroism, a moment that would forever shape the national identities of Australia and New Zealand.

“As we remember the events of Gallipoli, we must recognise that it was not just a battle – it was a defining chapter of our history.

“Thousands of young men from across our nation left their homes, not knowing what lay ahead, driven by a sense of duty and a desire to serve a cause greater than themselves.

“They landed on foreign soil, in an unfamiliar place, facing adversity from all sides.

“The terrain was harsh, the conditions brutal, and the enemy determined.

“Yet, despite the hardships, they fought with unmatched courage, strength and resilience.

“As we mark the 110th anniversary of Gallipoli, let us also remember the many lives that were lost – those whose stories were never told, and those who returned forever changed.

“The soldiers who fought at Gallipoli were not just warriors, they were sons, brothers, fathers and friends.

“They left behind families who mourned them, and communities who would forever feel the weight of their absence.

“This anniversary offers us a moment not only to honour the fallen but to reflect on the values they upheld: duty, sacrifice, and the pursuit of justice.

“These values continue to guide us as we navigate the challenges of the present and the future.

“We honour the legacy of the ANZAC’s, not only through ceremonies such as this but also through our actions – by upholding the ideals of courage, camaraderie, and commitment to a just and peaceful world.

“The ANZAC spirit lives on in the way we care for one another, the way we face adversity with resolve, and the way we build a future based on mutual respect, kindness and hope.

“Today, let us pause, reflect, and honour their sacrifice. We remember not just the soldiers of Gallipoli but all who have served and continue to serve in defence of our nation.

“Your bravery, your sacrifices, and your spirit are forever etched in the fabric of our history.

“As we commemorate this momentous 110th anniversary, let it serve as a reminder to future generations of the importance of remembering our past and cherishing the freedoms that were won through great sacrifice,” Kiara concluded.

Year 11 Students Ryan Baker and Madison Scarce laid a wreath at the base of the Candle of Remembrance. This was followed by the playing of the lament, ‘Flowers of the Forest’.

The Last Post was played, which was followed by one minute’s silence and the Rouse. Joshua Bennett recited The Ode.

The ANZAC commemoration concluded with the singing of the National Anthem by student Jane Redenbach.