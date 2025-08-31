CHS Aboriginal Advisory Council inductees recognised

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School has established an Aboriginal Advisory Council.

The induction of leadership members took place at Condobolin High School’s NAIDOC Week Celebration Assembly on Thursday, 24 July.

Newly appointed inductees Janessa Coe, Kelsey Atkinson, Janayah Johnson, Kayos Parker, Kiarah Parker, William Coe, Kyleah Tangye, Raquel Read, Taya Donovan, Kimekah Rose Waites, Joseph Packham, Jaden Glasson, Brody Vaeau, Katina Brown, Aaliyah Kirby, Shayleen Coe, Charli Coe, Ashton Davis and Levi Johnson were all presented with their badges.

Condobolin High School Student Support Officer Mrs Belinda Coe addressed the assembly on the formation of the Aboriginal Advisory Council.

“Cultural identity is deeply rooted in connection to “Country”, spirituality, family and community, it’s not just about an individual’s self-perception, its cultural pride, the feeling of a deep appreciation and respect of our heritage, a sense of self-worth, connection and belonging,” she said on the day.

“Having a strong sense of belonging in school is crucial for students’ academic success, mental health, and overall well-being. When students feel connected to their school, teachers and peers it fosters a positive environment.

“Aboriginal leadership is schools plays a critical role in fostering inclusivity, cultural pride, and respect. It encourages truth-telling and opens space for dialogue and understanding. Leadership is not defined solely by positions or titles, it is defined by character, courage, and a commitment to making a positive change.

“When Aboriginal student leaders demonstrate these qualities every day by standing proudly in their culture, they inspire other to do the same. When these students are empowered to lead, they become role models – not only for their peers, but for the entire school community.

“Our Aboriginal students possess a deep cultural heritage, strong values, and unique perspectives that will help enrich our educational environment and as a result we developed the Aboriginal Advisory Council. By amplifying their voices, we promote a sense of identity and belonging for all students here at Condobolin High School.

“When we support and celebrate Aboriginal leadership in our schools, we are not only building stronger individuals – we are helping to shape a more respectful, united, and culturally aware for us all.

“To our newly appointed Aboriginal Advisory Council, I am proud that you have voluntarily put yourself in this position, leadership takes courage, and by taking this first step you have shown just that. I look forward to taking this new leadership journey with you and watch you use your voices to create change and represent your culture with pride.”