Christmas Markets held in Condobolin
A very successful Christmas Markets were held at the Condobolin Sports Club on Sunday, 16 November. The community and visitors were able to discover rustic garden art, suncatchers, preloved fishing gear, pallet Christmas trees, jewellery, candles, diffusers, Christmas gifts, sewing, macrame, watches, tumblers, keychains, cooking, baby clothes, Aboriginal art, plants, wooden art, crystals, books, pickles, jams, Lazer art, Christmas baskets, flower arrangements. Many took the opportunity to purchase a Christmas gift or select something for themselves. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
