Christmas Bingo fun

Community members gathered to get competitive at a bingo battle at the Condobolin Sports Club on Monday, 8 December. From all reports, everyone in attendance had fun at the festive event. Bingo originates from the Italian lottery, Il Gioco del Lotto d’Italia. The game spread to France from Italy and was known as Le Lotto, played by the French aristocracy. The game is then believed to have migrated to Great Britain and other parts of Europe in the 18th century. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.