Chris and ‘Rover’ victorious

A highlight on the Saturday of the Condobolin Show was the Sunrise Energy Metals Dog High Jump, which saw local Chris Krebs and ‘Rover’ (ABOVE) take out the top title. ‘Rover’ jumped 2.14 metres. Dom White and ‘Fred’ (BELOW) were named Runners Up. The top two were followed by Nicki Guttler and “Honey’ and Somon Patton and ‘Zac’. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.