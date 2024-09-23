Choosing a C Ward Councillor

C Ward residents went to the ballot box to elect two Lachlan Shire Councillors on Saturday, 14 September.

A total of 243 Formal Votes and 10 Informal votes were cast Condobolin Public School on Saturday, 14 September.

Juanita Wighton had 139 votes (57.20 per cent), Peter Harris 83 votes (34.16 per cent), and Thomas Macartney 21 votes (8.64 per cent). The informal rate was 3.95 per cent (10 votes).

A total of 447 Formal First Preference Votes were counted as of Tuesday, 17 September.

Juanita Wighton had 246 votes (55.03 per cent), Peter Harris 156 votes (34.90 per cent), and Thomas Macartney 45 votes (10.07 per cent). The informal rate was 2.40 per cent (11 votes).

This does not include all Pre-Poll or Postal votes, as they were continuing to be counted at the time the Argus went to print. Pre Poll votes counted as of Tuesday, 17 September included Juanita Wighton (107), Peter Harris (73) and Thomas Macartney (24).

The official declaration of the elected two Councillors is anticipated during the first week of October.

There were 835 residential and non-residential electors enrolled in C Ward as of 5 August 2024.

Lachlan Shire Council was established on 6 March 1906. It has a population of 4,450 (elector data last updated in April 2024) and occupies an area of 14,970 square kilometres (elector data last updated in April 2024). Lachlan Shire Council is divided into five wards and is served by 10 councillors including a Mayor and Deputy Mayor.