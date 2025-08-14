China Painting

By Melissa Blewitt

China painting, also known as overglaze painting on porcelain, is a popular art form featured at the Condobolin Show.

There are five sections on Class Q2, the community can enter at the 2025 event. These include Open (Any Subject, Any Article), Abstract (Any Method), Under the Ocean (Any Subject, Any Article), Black and White (Any Subject, Any Article), and Beginner (Any Subject, Any Article).

Chief Stewards Marion Guthrie and Laurel Gibson are encouraging the community to make an entry on Class Q2.

The Champion Exhibit will receive a prize donated by Peta Emes plus a ribbon.

First Prize in Sections One and Five is $15 (donated by RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers); First Prize of $10 in Sections Two and Four are donated by Condobolin China Painters; Second prize of $2 will be given in all sections.

Entry fee is $1.

For more information contact the Show Secretary’s Office on 0428 691 099.