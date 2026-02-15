Charli selected
Congratulations to Condobolin’s Charli Coe (LEFT) who has been selected in the final squad for the Canberra Raiders Tarsha Gale Under 19’s team. They will play in the Country Championships starting this weekend. The Tarsha Gale Cup is the female state competition for junior representatives age 19 and younger. The 13-team competition is run over 9 rounds with a top six finals series to be played later in the year. ABOVE: Charli Coe. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page (Historical – 2025).
