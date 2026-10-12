Characters come to Playgroup

By Melissa Blewitt

Book Week brought a colourful cast of much-loved characters to the Condobolin Schools as Community Centres Tuesday Playgroup.

Children and families embraced the theme by dressing as favourite book and television characters, including Old MacDonald, a fairy, Buzz Lightyear, Belle, a mermaid, unicorn, Mario, a witch, the Wiggles and a Banana in Pyjamas.

The group enjoyed a morning of outdoor activities before coming together for parachute games.

Inside, the children took part in a range of creative and educational activities, making rainbows, forming letters with playdough, completing puzzles and building with blocks.

The morning concluded with a reading of Old MacDonald Had a Farm, followed by morning tea.

The Condobolin Schools as Community Centres Tuesday Playgroup has now finished for the term and will recommence in Term Three.