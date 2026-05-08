Challenging cards

Bridge

On Tuesday, the Cards were still challenging, with the minors dominating the majors! This presents opportunities to try new bidding systems.

Making the best of the contrary contracts were Sandra and Wendy and Bonnie and Max equal first with 33 Imps. Third were Lorraine and Dick with 24 Imps.

On Wednesday we had some rude visitors who thumped around on the roof. If you are so interested in looking at the game of Bridge, please politely ask our members for an invitation and you will be welcome.

Not letting the interruption faze her, Jan won with 3,350 points. Second was Lorraine with 3,070 points, and third was Bonnie with 1,990 points. These hands were very balanced.

Why is there a ‘d’ in fridge, but not in refrigerator?

Regards,

Bridget.