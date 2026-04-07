Chaffey enters Shadow Cabinet

Member for Parkes, Jamie Chaffy has been appointed to the federal shadow ministry as the Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories, and resuming his role of Shadow Assistant Minister for Resources.

Mr Chaffey said that he was honoured to once again be a part of the federal coalition shadow ministry and congratulated The Nations new leadership team on their appointments.

“I will resume my role as Shadow Assistant Minister for Resources and look forward to continuing to work with the Hon Senator Susan McDonald to address this vital portfolio in the nation’s interest,” Mr Chaffey said.

“In addition, I will assume the role of the Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories, alongside the Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Transport and Regional Development, Local Government and Territories, Senator the Hon. Bridget McKenzie.

“I am thrilled that the Coalition has elevated Local Government into the Shadow Cabinet. This is a clear message of the respect that the Liberals and Nationals have for the more than 200,000 men and women who serve throughout the 537 councils across Australia.

“As the former Mayor of Gunnedah Shire, board member of Local Government NSW and chair of the NSW Country Mayors Association, I have a close understanding of the many issues faced by local councils across Australia, and it is my goal to represent this vital tier of government at the highest level.

”Chairman of the Country Mayors Association of NSW (CMA) said it was gratifying that the coalition had once again given local government, the third tier of government, a position in the shadow cabinet and I congratulate Mr Chaffey on his appointment to this role.

“Mr Chaffey as former mayor of Gunnedah understands the important role local government plays,” Cr Firman said.

Shadow Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories, Senator McKenzie said Mr Chaffey brings a wealth of experience to the portfolio as a former mayor and strong advocate for regional councils who understands the challenges local governments face from state and federal cost shifting, housing approvals red tape and road maintenance.

“With his proven track record of standing up against the ‘Canberra knows best’ mentality, Mr Chaffey will hold the Albanese Labor Government to account for cutting funding programs to councils,” Senator McKenzie said.

Mr Chaffey added that it was a privilege to be part of the Federal Coalition Shadow Ministry and looks forward to representing all Australians in the areas of resources, regional development, and local government, whilst always remaining committed to serving the people of Parkes.

“The Federal Nationals team is a “posse of patriots” who love our country and believe that the future prosperity of our nation is reliant on a productive regional Australia,” Mr Chaffey said.

Article courtesy of the Lake News – Reprinted with permission.