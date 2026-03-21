Chad, Maddox and Rowley take to the court
Condobolin Public School students Chad Worland (left), Maddox Stewart (right) and Rowley Lister travelled to Parkes to trial for the Lachlan Primary School Sports Association tennis team recently. Chad and Maddox were successful in moving onto the next stage of the selection process. Chad has now been named in the Western Tennis team and Maddox was named as first reserve. Chad will compete in the state tennis tournament later in the year. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
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