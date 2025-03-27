Central West Tyres will keep you moving this Sowing Season

Advertorial

With four years running Central West Tyres under the belt Sarah and Paul Carroll have built the business and, as well as tyres and batteries, have been offering spare parts for cars, 4WD, Trucks and commercial vehicles. From suspension, steering, brakes. clutches, starter motors, alternators, filters, truck parts and more all at a very competitive price. So if looking for parts give Sarah a ring to discuss your needs.The availability of spare parts coupled with their tyre repairs will keep you going this sowing.As well as the full range of car, truck, bike, mower and tractor tyres they also stock a range of batteries.From the 105AH and 120AH Deep Cycle batteries for your long weekend camping needs to often having a good range of second hand batteries, all tested and ready to go.As well they have heavy duty utility matting cut to size, 1800mm wide, 10mm thick, anti-slip and with drainage holesSince JR Sealey closed Sarah and Paul have also taken on the NRMA Service for Condobolin and surrounds providing the exemplary service you have come to expect from NRMA.Call in and see Sarah or Paul to get a very competitive quote on tyres, spare parts of batteries today! 02 6895 2495(Source Official Facebook page)