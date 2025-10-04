Celebration Lunch for LAP Year 12 students

By Melissa Blewitt

The Lachlan Access Program held a Celebration Lunch for the outgoing Year 12 Class on Wednesday, 10 September.

It celebrated the combined success of students for core schools, Condobolin High School, Lake Cargelligo Central School, Tullibigeal Central School and Ungarie Central School plus associated partner schools at the Condobolin Sports Club.

Gemma O’Bryan (Condobolin High School) and Jamilla Bugmy (Lake Cargelligo Central School) delivered the Acknowledgement to Country.

Head Teacher Access Miss Melissa Rees gave the Welcome Address, which was followed by a speech by Director Educational Leadership Mr Benn Wright.

Mrs Eliza Cooper (Lake Cargelligo Central School Principal) and Mr Sean Crammond (Condobolin High School) then presented the First In Course Awards.

Azaya Norris (SLR Internal); Emily Miles (VET Primary Industries); Emma Patton (Agriculture); Ethan Robb (Industrial Technology Timber, Mathematics Advanced, and English Standard); Faith Johnson (Mathematics Standard 1 and EEC); Gavin Ward (English Studies and Visual Arts); Gemma O’Bryan (VET Hospitality); Jaydon Pawsey (Work Studies); Jordan Van Wyk (Modern History); Josh Batty (SLR Network); Kathleen Jackson (Textiles and Design, PD/H/PE, Biology, English Advanced, and Mathematics Standard 2); Mitchell Collins (Business Studies); Tara Hughes (Chemistry); and Tyler Van Wyk (CAFS).

Merit Awards were presented by Condobolin High School Principal Mrs Wendy Scarce and Mrs Jane Cooper (Ungarie Central School).

Allora Vinecombe (Business Studies); Arabella Blewitt (VET PI, Agriculture and PD/H/PE); Chrizelle Bangcuyo; (Modern History, English Standard and Hospitality); Dakota Riley (Maths Standard 1); Emily Miles (English Standard, Mathematics Advanced, and Chemistry); Emma Patton (VET PI, Biology and English Advanced); Ethan Robb (VET PI); Gavin Ward (CAFS and Textiles and Design); Gemma O’Bryan (Mathematics Standard 2 and Modern History); Hudson Cartwright (Work Studies and SLR); Jamilla Bugmy (SLR); John Conanan (Industrial Technology Metals and Visual Arts); Jordan Van Wyk (PD/H/PE, Mathematics Standard 2, and Biology); Joshua Batty (Textiles and Design); Mitchell Collins (Mathematics Advanced); Montana Piercy (Industrial Technology Metals); Sabine Imrie (EEC and Visual Arts); Sam Palarao (PD/H/PE); and Stevie Saunders (Modern History and English Standard).

Ungarie Central School outgoing Captains Gavin Ward and Ethan Robb responded on behalf of the 2025 Year 12 Class.

Mr Wright and Mrs Taryn Kendall (Lake Cargelligo Central School Deputy Principal) recognised Distinguished Achievers Emily Miles (Condobolin High School) , Gavin Ward Ungarie Central School) , Kathleen Jackson (Ungarie Central School), Ethan Robb (Ungarie Central School), Emma Patton (Condobolin High School) and Jordan Van Wyk (Lake Cargelligo Central School).

A Distinguished Achiever is awarded to a student who achieves recognition in at least four of their subjects.

The Lachlan Access Program DUX for 2024 was Harry Roscarel (Ungarie Central School).

Ungarie Central School Principal Mrs Terrie Payne gave the closing address.

To conclude the Celebration Lunch, Miss Rees, made a Graduation Presentation to students.

The Class of 2025 included Chrizelle Bangcuyo (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Joshua Batty (Ungarie Central School), Tyler Bell (Condobolin High School), Arabella Blewitt (Condobolin High School), Jamilla Bugmy (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Hudson Cartwright (Condobolin High School), Mitchell Collins (Ungarie Central School), John Conanan (Condobolin High School), Summer Davis (Condobolin High School), Tara Hughes (Condobolin High School), Sabine Imrie (Condobolin High School), Kathleen Jackson (Ungarie Central School), Faith Johnson (Condobolin High School), Emily Miles (Condobolin High School), William Morgan (Condobolin High School), Azaya Norris (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Gemma O’Bryan (Condobolin High School), Emma Patton (Condobolin High School), Sam Palarao (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Jaydon Pawsey (Condobolin High School), Montana Piercy (Condobolin High School), Jalanah Read (Condobolin High School), Dakota Reilly (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Ethan Robb (Ungarie Central School), Tyler Roberts (Condobolin High School), Stevie Saunders (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Zane Saunders (Condobolin High School), Jordan Van Wyk (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Tyler Van Wyk (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Tayla Venables (Condobolin High School), Allora Vinecombe (Ungarie Central School), Gavin Ward (Ungarie Central School), Jacob Watts (Lake Cargelligo Central School) and Suzanna Wright (Condobolin High School).