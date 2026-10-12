Celebration Lunch for LAP Year 12 students

By Melissa Blewitt

The Lachlan Access Program held a Celebration Lunch for the outgoing Year 12 Class on Thursday, 10 September.

It celebrated the combined success of students for core schools, Condobolin High School, Lake Cargelligo Central School, Tullibigeal Central School and Ungarie Central School plus associated partner schools at the Condobolin Sports Club.

Aaliyah Kirby (Condobolin High School) and Dominic Kirby (Lake Cargelligo Central School) delivered the Acknowledgement to Country.

Head Teacher Access Miss Melissa Rees gave the Welcome Address, which was followed by a speech by Director Educational Leadership Mr Benn Wright.

Mrs Terrie Payne (Ungarie Central School Principal) and Mr Brenton O’Brien (Tullibigeal Central School) then presented the First In Course Awards.

Abbey Van Dyk (Modern History), Charli Coe (Maths Standard 1), Dylan Browne (Maths Numeracy and Work Studies), Jackson McClure (Industrial Technology Metal and SLR – LCCS), Jonah Grimshaw (Chemistry), Joshua Bennett (Agriculture, English Standard and Maths Advanced), Madison Scarce (Ancient History, CAFS, English Advanced and VET Hospitality – LAP), Mischa Preuss (Maths Standard 1 and Visual Art), Sadie Haworth (HMS), Stephanie Riach (Biology, Industrial Technology, Industrial Technology Timber and VET Primary Industries – LAP), Katie Kirkup (English Studies), Alice Packham (Food Technology), Kiara Rousetty (Music 1), Wyatt Jones (SLR – Network) and Aden Beetson (Visual Design).

Merit Awards were presented by Condobolin High School Principal Mrs Wendy Scarce and Mrs Jane Cooper (Ungarie Central School).

Aaliyah Kirby (English Studies, VET Primary Industries, Work Studies, Mathematics Standard 1 and SLR – Network), Abbey Van Dyk (English Standard, VET Hospitality, and Visual Arts), Alex McBean (Modern History), Alyssa Caronongan (Visual Arts), Ava Roberts (Industrial Technology and CAFS), Bohdi Monk (VET Primary Industries), Bonnie Anson (CAFS), Dylan Browne (SLR – Network and VET Primary Industries), Jane Redenbach (Music 1 and HMS), Jonah Grimshaw (Mathematics Standard), Joshua Bennett (VET Primary Industries), Kasey Wighton (Life Skills), Kathleen Villanueva (Mathematics Standard 1, English Studies and VET Hospitality), Katie Kirkup (Visual Design), Madison Scarce (Mathematics Standard 2), Misha Preuss (VET Hospitality and Ancient History), Ricky Murray-Wright (SLR – Network and VET Primary Industries), Ruby Wallace (SLR), Ryan Baker (Work Studies), Sadie Haworth (English Standard, Mathematics Standard 2 and VET Primary Industries), Stephanie Riach (English Standard, Agriculture, and Mathematics Advanced), Wyatt Jones (Mathematics Standard 2), Zac Grimmond (HMS) and Dominic Kirby (Visual Arts).

Outgoing Captains Madison Scarce (Condobolin High School) and Dylan Browne (Ungarie Central School) responded on behalf of the 2026 Year 12 Class.

Mr Wright and Mrs Erin O’Neill (Lake Cargelligo Central School Deputy Principal) recognised Distinguished Achievers Sadie Haworth (Condobolin High School), Stephanie Riach (Condobolin High School), Joshua Bennett (Condobolin High School), Abbey Van Dyk (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Madison Scarce (Condobolin High School), Mischa Preuss (Condobolin High School) and Aaliyah Kirby (Condobolin High School).

A Distinguished Achiever is awarded to a student who achieves recognition in at least four of their subjects.

The Lachlan Access Program DUX for 2025 was Kate Jackson (Ungarie Central School). The award was accepted by her mother Rachel Jackson on her behalf.

Lake Cargelligo Central School Principal Mrs Eliza Cooper gave the closing address.

To conclude the Celebration Lunch, Miss Rees, made a Graduation Presentation to students.

The Class of 2026 included Bonnie-Kate Anson (Condobolin High School), Ryan Baker (Condobolin High School), Aden Beetson (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Joshua Bennett (Condobolin High School), Dylan Browne (Tullibigeal Central School), Alyssa Caronongan (Condobolin High School), Shayleen Coe (Condobolin High School), Charli Coe (Condobolin High School), Quarn Colliss (Condobolin High School), Andrei Desiderio (Condobolin High School), Zac Grimmond (Condobolin High School), Jonah Grimshaw (Condobolin High School), Sadie Haworth (Condobolin High School), Wyatt Jones (Condobolin High School), Aaliyah Kirby (Condobolin High School), Dominic Kirby (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Katie Kirkup (Ungarie Central School), Angus Luck (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Alex McBean (Condobolin High School), Holly McCarten (Condobolin High School), Jackson McClure (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Bodhi Monk (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Ricky Murray-Wright (Tullibigeal Central School), Alice Packham (Condobolin High School), Matilda Porquet (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Mischa Preuss (Condobolin High School), Jane Redenbach (Condobolin High School), Stephanie Riach (Condobolin High School), Ava Roberts (Condobolin High School), Kiara Rousetty (Condobolin High School), Ezekiel Sauerbier (Condobolin High School), Madison Scarce (Condobolin High School), Abbey Van Dyk (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Kathleen Villanueva (Lake Cargelligo Central School), Ruby Wallace (Lake Cargelligo Central School) and Kasey Wighton (Condobolin High School).