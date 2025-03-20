Celebrating together
International Women’s Day 2025 was celebrated in Condobolin with an event at the Railway Hotel on Saturday, 8 March. Central West Family Support Group (Community Builders Program) and CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch in conjunction with the Condobolin Multicultural Group hosted the International Women’s Day Dinner. The Country of Study for this year was South Korea. A highlight of the evening was South Korean-inspired menu and a guest speaker’s account of their work experiences in South Korea. Many attending took the opportunity to showcase traditional dress. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
