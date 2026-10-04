Celebrating the spirit of sharing
By Melissa Blewit
Local growers and home gardeners came together on Saturday, 12 September for the Condobolin Crop Swap, celebrating homegrown produce, homemade goods and the simple pleasure of sharing with neighbours.
Held at the Condobolin Community Centre, the event encouraged locals to bring along surplus fruit and vegetables, flowers, eggs, herbs, seedlings and seeds, along with baked goods, preserves and other garden extras.
Organised with the support of Condobolin and Districts Landcare and the Lachlan Arts Council, the Crop Swap provided an opportunity for residents to share what they grow and make, while taking home something useful in return.
The event highlighted the strong community spirit of Condobolin, with gardening, local produce and sharing at the heart of the morning.
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