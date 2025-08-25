Celebrating Pyjama Day
On Wednesday, 31 July Lachlan Shire Library celebrated Pyjama Day during Storytime. Everyone had fun listening to stories and doing craft activities. Every Wednesday, Lachlan Shire Library hosts Rhyme Time from 9.30am, which is followed by Storytime at 10am. Call the Library on 02 6895 2253 for more information. Image Credit: Lachlan Shire Library Facebook Page.
