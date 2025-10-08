Celebrating newest citizens

Lachlan Shire Council proudly welcomed four new Australian citizens at a special ceremony held at the Council Chambers in Condobolin on Wednesday, 24 September.

Councillors, senior staff, and a large gathering of family and friends joined together to celebrate this important milestone.

Citizenship ceremonies are hosted by Council on behalf of the Department of Home Affairs and mark the final step in becoming an Australian Citizen. The event was officiated by Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM, who extended a heartfelt welcome to the conferees.

Mayor Medcalf OAM said “It is an honour to officiate and welcome new Australians into our community.

Becoming a citizen is a significant milestone and I congratulate our newest citizens on making this commitment. The skills, experiences and cultures they bring will continue to enrich life in Lachlan Shire.”

Council and the community extend their best wishes Gilbert Rosario Caronongan and Ashley Jane Venezuela Caronongan from the Philippines, Elaine Mereana Fitzgerald from New Zealand, and Hoang Gia Nguyen from Vietnam as they begin this exciting new chapter as Australian citizens.

Media Release (Lachlan Shire Council).