Celebrating National Families Week

Schools as Community Centres, Catholic Care, Training as Parents, Lachlan and Western Regional Services, Central West Family Support Group and the Wiradjuri Language Program joined together to create a family friendly community event in celebration of National Families Week on Tuesday, 13 May. National Families Week celebrates the vital role that families play within society. It is a time to celebrate with family, connect with extended family and friends, and share in the enjoyment of family activities within the wider community. Experiences included craft, colourings, tattoos (temporary!) sensory play of shaving foam and rice, water play, stories, a sausage sizzle, but most exciting of all, a visit from Bluey. Children danced along to the Wombat Wobble and the Wiggles with Bluey. Bluey, along with all visitors had the opportunity to receive their free flu shot by NSW Health service at the event. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.