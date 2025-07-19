Celebrating NAIDOC Week – The Next Generation: Strength, Vision and Legacy

A celebration of community and culture took centre stage at Condobolin Public School on Monday, 30 June. The Combined Schools NAIDOC Week Opening Ceremony was a collaborative effort involving Condobolin Early Learning Centre, Lachlan Children Services, Condobolin High School, Condobolin Public School and St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin. At the conclusion of the Opening Ceremony, special guests and the community were invited to browse the Condobolin Public School Kindergarten to Year Six Art Exhibition, plus enjoy morning tea on the school grounds. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.