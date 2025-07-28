Celebrating NAIDOC Week – The Next Generation: Strength, Vision and Legacy
Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) hosted a NAIDOC Day celebration on Wednesday, 2 July. The event was held at the SRA Pavilion, where those in attendance received gift bags, enjoyed catering by Down the Track, face painting and many more activities. The event featured a Smoking Ceremony, in which guests were invited to walk through. Kevin ‘Sooty’ Read delivered the Welcome to Country, which was followed by entertainment in the form of traditional dances by the Galari Pathways Dance Group. Monicque Merritt shared a poem, which had been turned into a song, with the audience. CAHS staff offered information on the day and there was a special celebratory cake. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
