Celebrating NAIDOC Week

The community came together to celebrate culture, connection, and Country at the Central West Family Support Group (CWFSG) NAIDOC event. CWFSG said it was heartwarming to see the community support NAIDOC celebrations in a strong and positive way. “A huge thank you to Fiona and Dick Doyle for generously donating the use of their snow cone machine – the kids loved it, and that sugar hit kept their energy levels sky-high all day!” a post on the Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page read. “We’d also like to thank the fellow services who travelled to join us, the wonderful Condobolin services for attending, and of course, the Condobolin community for showing up and making the day so special. “A big shoutout to STORMCo for attending the event and lending a helping hand wherever needed – your support and energy were truly appreciated! “A special thank you to Aboriginal Affairs NSW – your generosity made this day possible, and we are so grateful for your ongoing support. “This year’s theme, “The Next Generation: Strength, Vision & Legacy,” was truly brought to life through the energy, pride, and unity shown by everyone involved. “Here’s to continuing to walk together in strength and celebration,” the post concluded. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.