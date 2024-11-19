Celebrating Melbourne Cup in Condobolin

Condobolin community members gathered at the RLS Club to watch the race that stops a nation on Tuesday, 5 November. Those who attended the Melbourne Cup Luncheon enjoyed a free glass of champagne on arrival and a two-course meal. Knight’s Choice won the 2024 Melbourne Cup in nail-biting finish at Flemington Racecourse. Warp Speed placed second, while Okita Soushi claimed third. This year’s event was left with 23 horses after Athabascan, trained by John O’Shea and Tom Charlton, was forced to withdraw. Favourites heading into the 3,200m-race included Vauban and Buckaroo. Victoria Racing Club estimated a crowd of 90,000 punters turned out for the sporting event. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.