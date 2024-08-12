Celebrating Local Government Week

The Condobolin community helped Lachlan Shire Council celebrate Local Government Week recently.

An event was held in Condobolin on Tuesday, 30 July at Renown Park, where residents were able to ask questions and enjoy a sausage sizzle.

Local Government Week ran from Monday, 29 July to Sunday, 4 August and was an opportunity to move the conversation beyond roads, rates and rubbish and showcase the work councils do in their community.

There was also a chance for residents to hear about employment opportunities on offer at Lachlan Shire Council.

There are currently numerous vacancies across Council’s workforce from all areas, including childcare workers, plant operators, mechanics, customer service staff, administration officers, trainees, and apprentices.

Council staff and volunteers across NSW look after more than $178 billion worth of community assets – parks, pools and playgrounds, libraries, local festivals and events, cemeteries and childcare centres, museums and art galleries.

While celebrating Local Government Week, means discovering all manner of things Councils do in communities, it is also a chance to look back at the history of who has served as Councillors.

Councillors on the first Lachlan Shire Council (1907 – 1908) were TF Mooney (B Riding), GM Gavel (C Riding), DA Cameron (B Riding) President, DH Tasker (A Riding), JAS Tout (A Riding) and JAS Knight 9C Riding).

Current Councillors include Deputy Mayor John Medcalf OAM (A Ward), Megan Mortimer (A Ward), Melissa Blewitt (B Ward), Melissa Rees (B Ward), Peter Harris (C Ward), Robyn Turner (D Ward), Dennis Brady (D Ward), Mayor Paul Phillips (E Ward) and Judy Bartholomew (E Ward).

The next Local Government Election will take place on 14 September 2024.