Celebrating International Nurses Day
Rapid Relief Team AU (Condobolin) showed appreciation for nurses and allied health staff with an International Nurses Day celebration at Condobolin Hospital on Wednesday, 20 May. They recognised the dedication and commitment of the local nursing community by providing free barista coffee and Krispy Kreme donuts as a special morning treat from the RRT Red Tent. International Nurses Day is a chance to acknowledge those working across the spectrum – acute care, community health, aged care and primary care, in metropolitan, regional, rural and remote settings – for the knowledge, compassion and leadership they bring to their nursing roles. ABOVE: RRT Condobolin members joined with Condobolin Hospital staff to celebrate International Nurses Day on Wednesday, 20 May. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
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