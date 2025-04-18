Celebrating Harmony Day
On Friday, 21 March Condobolin Public School celebrated Harmony Day with parents, caregivers, and community, inviting them on a journey around the world with them —and what an adventure it was! “A huge thank you to our incredible staff and students for making the day so positive, enjoyable, and memorable. From delicious treats and vibrant Carnivale dancing to creative crafts and shared knowledge, there was something for everyone to enjoy,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Thank you to all our wonderful guests—we hope you loved the experience as much as we did.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
