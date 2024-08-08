Celebrating Grandparents and Special Friends
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held a Grandparents and Special Friend’s Mass on Monday, 29 July. The Mass was followed by a shared recess in the beautiful sunshine on the school grounds. Grandparents and Special Friends were also able to tour classrooms as part of the occasion.
