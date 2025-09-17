Celebrating fathers and father figures
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin celebrated the fathers and father figures in their lives with a beautiful Mass and shared recess on Wednesday, 3 September. The bright and sunny day offered a chance for families to enjoy time together. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
Latest News
Multi-Species Grazing Paddock walk
Compiled by Hayley Egan On Tuesday 2nd September, Condobolin and [...]
Exemplary public speaking skills
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin’s Peter Elias came first in his [...]
Celebrating fathers and father figures
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin celebrated the fathers and father [...]
SRC Students participate in Leadership Development Day
On Wednesday 3rd September, Condobolin High School SRC students participated [...]
Eli and Alby recognised for their efforts
Congratulations to Eli Heffernan (left) who was presented with the [...]
Learning new skills as CPS play a quick game of tennis
Public School had perfect weather for a game of tennis [...]