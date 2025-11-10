Celebrating Excellence – Nanga Mai Awards 2025

Murra Thinna Preschool has been awarded the Outstanding Early Education and Care Service Award at the NSW Department of Education’s prestigious 20th Nanga Mai Awards.

This recognition reflects the heart of Murrin Thinna Preschool’s service walking in two worlds, honouring Aboriginal ways of knowing, being, and doing, and ensuring their jarjums grow up strong in culture, language, and identity. It acknowledges the strong partnerships they continue to build with their children, families, Elders, and community, and the collective efforts that make their preschool a safe, inclusive, and culturally grounded place for all.

At Murra Thinna, they:

• Provide high quality, play-based learning guided by the Early Years Learning Framework (EYLF) and Aboriginal pedagogies such as 8 Ways of Learning.

• Embed culture, language, and stories of Country every day, nurturing a deep sense of belonging, pride, and identity in their jarjums.

• Support children’s holistic development, valuing the cultural, spiritual, social, emotional, and physical wellbeing of each child alongside their academic growth.

• Walk alongside families, Elders, and community, recognising that their strength lies in connection, kinship, and collective responsibility.

• Elevate and respect every child’s voice, empowering them to take pride in who they are and grow into confident learners and future leaders.

• Commit to ongoing cultural learning and reflective practice, ensuring our work is always grounded in respect, truth telling, and excellence in early years education.

The Nanga Mai Awards celebrate excellence in Aboriginal education across NSW. To be honoured at this level is something the Preschool hold with immense pride, knowing it represents generations of strength, resilience, and cultural continuity.

“We give thanks to our Elders, staff, committee, families, and community, Past, present, and future who walk beside us every day. Together, we remain committed to giving our jarjums the very best start in life, growing up proud, strong, and connected to culture.” read a post on the Preschool’s Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Murra Thinna Preschool Facebook page.