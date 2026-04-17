Celebrating diversity, inclusion and community

By Melissa Blewitt

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin celebrated diversity, inclusion and community on Harmony Day recently.

Celebrations included a Harmony Day Liturgy and a shared recess followed by an afternoon of fun activities.

Parents were able to look at the new PLP format, which reflects and honours students culture, identity and learning goals, according to the school.

The theme for Harmony Week 2026 was “Everyone Belongs”. This theme emphasizes that all Australians, regardless of background, should feel safe, respected, and valued, celebrating the nation’s rich cultural diversity, inclusiveness, and respect.

Wearing orange on Harmony Day (or during Harmony Week) shows support for cultural diversity and an inclusive Australia. Orange is the official colour because it represents social communication, meaningful conversation, and mutual respect.

Alternatively, you can wear traditional clothing from your cultural background.